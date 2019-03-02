Ruth "G.G." E. Lawver



Together again...Ruth and her soulmate were reunited on February 24, 2019.



At age 17 (1943), Ruth hopped a train to Missouri to marry her one true love "Shorty", who was serving in the U.S. Army. They said it wouldn't last... After 53 years of marriage, three children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, they proved them wrong! When Daddy passed in 1996, we didn't think Mommy would last a day without him, but God blessed us with another 23 wonderful years.



Ruth was preceded in death by her spouse, Walter Lawver Sr.; her son, Walter Lawver Jr.; son-in-law, Danny Hudson; parents, Harold and Lillian Hamilton; sister, Marjorie Droblyn; and countless other family and friends gone too soon. She is survived by her brother, Richard Hamilton, daughters, Martha Hudson and Judy (Don) Ellesin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Lawver; Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren along with her loving church family.



Ruth worked for the Kroger Company for 40 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Firestone Prime Timers. Ruth also enjoyed bragging rights for being on the "Price is Right" and kissing Bob Barker! She enjoyed vacations to the beach (she also kissed Don Ho in Hawaii), casinos (slots), bingo with her buddies, puppies (well, any animal), spaghetti, pizza, mac and cheese, maple cream sticks and a good cup of hot coffee. Above all else, Ruth loved her family and always insisted on being the last to say, "I Love You Most".



The family wishes to thank the Jackson Ridge Nursing Facility (Canal Fulton) and Mercy Hospice employees for their loving care of Ruth.



A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 with visitation for family and friends at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and luncheon to follow at St. John's Lutheran Church (550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH 44301). Inurnment will be private at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.



