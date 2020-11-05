1/1
Ruth E. Roberts
Ruth E. Roberts, age 90, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Viola G. and Lee Roy Cunningham; son, Arnold "Arnie" Roberts Jr; granddaughter, Mandy Roberts Shepherd; brothers, Robert L. Cunningham and Calvin Cunningham. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Stephen) Bralek; son, Charles (Kimberly) Roberts; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and dearest friend, Sondra Parry. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff of Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330.564.1213



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-564-1213
