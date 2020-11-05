Ruth E. Roberts, age 90, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Viola G. and Lee Roy Cunningham; son, Arnold "Arnie" Roberts Jr; granddaughter, Mandy Roberts Shepherd; brothers, Robert L. Cunningham and Calvin Cunningham. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Stephen) Bralek; son, Charles (Kimberly) Roberts; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and dearest friend, Sondra Parry. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff of Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
