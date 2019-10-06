Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Sinnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Sinnett


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Sinnett Obituary
Ruth E Sinnett (Eddy) Ruth E. Sinnett, 89, passed away October 2, 2019. She was born July 13, 1930 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Henry and Ola Eddy. Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Bud); son-in-law, Tom Gregory; 4 brothers; 3 sisters and 3 grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Judy (Bill) Gwynne, Janie Remington, Tanya Gregory and Tammie (Teri) Sinnett; son, Bryan Sinnett; 10 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday, from NOON until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family and see more about Ruth's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now