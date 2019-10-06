|
Ruth E Sinnett (Eddy) Ruth E. Sinnett, 89, passed away October 2, 2019. She was born July 13, 1930 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Henry and Ola Eddy. Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Bud); son-in-law, Tom Gregory; 4 brothers; 3 sisters and 3 grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Judy (Bill) Gwynne, Janie Remington, Tanya Gregory and Tammie (Teri) Sinnett; son, Bryan Sinnett; 10 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday, from NOON until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family and see more about Ruth's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019