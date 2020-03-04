|
|
Ruth Eileen Radcliffe, 84, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in Stow, Ohio. She was a 1953 graduate of Stow-Munroe Falls High School and had a long career at Howard Johnson and Marriott Hotels. A doting and beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Ruth was predeceased by her mother, Virgie Wyant Radcliff; father, Harry Bush Radcliff; sister, Virginia Louise Purk; and brother, James Glenn Radcliffe. She is survived by her five nieces and nephews, Kenneth (Donna) Purk, James (Janice) Purk, Scott (Tammy) Purk, Linda (Howard) Pierce, Paula (Doug) Hyslop; as well as twelve great-nieces and nephews, fourteen of their children, and a beloved network of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020