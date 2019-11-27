|
(Walters) On November 25, 2019 the world lost a true free spirit, Ruth Elaine Wine. Not many people are unforgettable to everyone they meet. Mom was one of them. Her great sense of humor and dry wit could catch you by surprise. She never met a gambling joint she didn't like, and her relationship with flea markets and Hershey's chocolate bars was very special. A Norton High School alumnus, and a massotherapist by trade, she graduated at age 50 from the University of Akron. She was a competitive body builder at the age of 67, and regularly endured pilates (not pie and lattes, as Mom would say). By choice, her life path was never dull and never traveled in a straight line. Illness and age took away her strength at 83, but they never took away her humor during her long fight. Her one constant in life was a love of family and friends, revealing a true heart, where her real happiness was derived from the happiness of those who were close to her. She is loved by many. She will be missed dearly by many more, but thoughts of her will bring laughter and smiles, long after the pain of our loss subsides. Left to embrace her memory are son, Bryon (Vickie) Wine; daughter, April (Matt) Turner; two grandchildren, Tyler (Finley) Turner and Taylor (Anthony) Peraino; brother, Richard (Janice) Walters; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mom cherished Tyler and Taylor, who called her Pooter, Pood, and THE Grand Pood. She enjoyed sharing stories and laughing with them. Special thanks to Pat Stiles for her love and support. There is big trouble in Heaven with Mom joining Ray. And thanks to all of the friends and family that brought love and laughter to help brighten Mom's days. You are too numerous to mention, but you know who you are. The family would like to thank the staff at Pebble Creek Healthcare Center, Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and the wonderful staff at Grace Hospice. The appreciation for your kindness and care cannot be put into words. Please join us in celebration of Ruth's life on Friday, November 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriot, 41 Furnace St., Akron, Ohio. Condolences can be shared online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019