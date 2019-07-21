Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ellen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ellen Smith Obituary
Ruth Ellen Smith

Ruth Ellen Smith, 90, passed away July 18, 2019.

She retired from the Akron Beacon Journal in the advertising department and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Akron. Ruth Ellen enjoyed playing the piano, attending symphonic concerts and traveling.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert M. Smith; she is survived by several cousins and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Montrose at Heatherwood Hall and Brookdale Hospice.

There are no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now