Ruth Ellen Smith
Ruth Ellen Smith, 90, passed away July 18, 2019.
She retired from the Akron Beacon Journal in the advertising department and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Akron. Ruth Ellen enjoyed playing the piano, attending symphonic concerts and traveling.
Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert M. Smith; she is survived by several cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Montrose at Heatherwood Hall and Brookdale Hospice.
There are no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019