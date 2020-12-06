1/1
Ruth Frances Reinhart
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ruth Frances Reinhart, 80, passed away December 4, 2020. She was a member of St. Bernard for the past 35 years, where she was very active and served as a Lay Minister. For the past 3 years she has enjoyed ceramics at the Quirk Cultural Center. She is survived by her husband, Richard of 61 years; daughters, Elizabeth (Tom Carson) Reinhart and Deborah (Pete) Kulich; grandsons, Steve (Stacy Dunderman) and Nicholas Kulich; 6 brothers and sisters; special sister-in-law, Cathy Heitzenrater and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to her grandson, Steven for all of his loving care. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 44 University Ave., Akron, OH 44308. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the St. Bernard Food Pantry. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
