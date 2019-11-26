|
Ruth G. Hein, RN Ruth G. Hein, RN (nee Gerstenberger), age 85, of Hudson passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard W. Hein; loving mother of David (Evvie) Hein, Janet (David) Wunrow, and John (Kathleen) Hein. Dear grandmother of Jonathan (Melody), Stephen (Paige), Christine, Daniel, Joseph, Timothy, Michelle, Andrew, Joanna, and Mary Wunrow; and, Abby and Ethan Hein. Sister of the late Paul, Jr. and Erwin Gerstenberger. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 2113 Ravenna Street, Hudson, OH 44236. The family will receive friends at the church at 10 a.m. A committal service will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Twinsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, the Laurel Lake Foundation, or Northeast Ohio Hospice. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019