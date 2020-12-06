AKRON -- Ruth Gilson, 94, passed away December 3, 2020. She was born in Akron to Paul and Suzie Muchay and was a lifelong resident. Ruth enjoyed Bingo, cooking, traveling to Las Vegas and loved spending time with her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion Harold and 4 siblings; she is survived by her children, Sandy (Rodney) Barker and Gary (Chris) Gilson; grandson, Michael (Laura); great-grandchildren, Josie and Kaleb. The family will be having private services. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com