|
|
Ruth A. Glessner, 92, a life resident of Sterling, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 after a recent stroke. Ruth was born Sept. 30, 1927 to the late Isaac W. and Mabel A. (Perrenod) Maibach and had worked at the family business, Maibach's of Sterling, for over 60 years. She was active in the Sterling Community and was an active member of the Sterling United Methodist Church. Surviving are her husband, Donald who she married on Nov. 12, 1950; sons, Dick (Patty) Glessner and, James (Ricki) Glessner of Sterling, Jack (LeAnn) Glessner of High Point, NC and Dale Glessner of Sterling; five grandchildren, Mandy, Tony, Jenni, Josh and Alexis; three stepgrandchildren, Mandi, Tyler and Wyatt; three great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Alma Maibach of Rittman and Janet Anshutz of Sterling and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Edward and Elmer "Tug" Maibach. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 1st at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling United Methodist Church, with burial following at Sterling Crown Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 11484 Steiner Rd., Rittman and one hour prior to services at the church. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 34, Sterling, OH 44276.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020