) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- On May 3, Ruth Edwards, found peace with the Lord, her late husband Robert, son, William, and brother, Ronald. She is survived by her 2 sons, Ernest (Denise) Jr. and Tim Hutko; siblings, Joyce, Gail, Robert, and James. A special thank you to Larry and Chuck whose friendship is appreciated. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved socializing and music and had a special love for animals. Her best memories were of holidays and family gatherings. She will be dearly missed. A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 8, 11 a.m., at Hillside Memorial Park on Canton Rd. in Akron. (McGowan-Reid & Santos, FALLS)









