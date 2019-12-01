Home

Ruth Keenan Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Ruth Keenan passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Akron where she met her Husband, George. They were married for 59 years when George passed away in 2008. She leaves behind 3 children, Albert (Kim Lukity), David (Cynthia), and Laura (John Nassos). She also leaves behind the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Michael, Monique (Edgar), David, Jessica (Denis), Brock, and Justin; and her great-grandchildren, Becca, Olivia and Gabrielle. Special mention to her many nieces and nephews and all of her friends at Our Lady of the Cedars, and her Thursday card friends. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 3rd, at Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations may be made to Our Lady of The Cedars Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
