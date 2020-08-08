) Ruth L. Livesay, 94, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Ruth's funeral service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Rod Grabski officiating. Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Susan G. Komen, Northeast Ohio, 5350 Transportation Blvd. #2, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125.