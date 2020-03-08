|
) Ruth L. McLeod (nee Anderson), age 94, of Twinsburg, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Isabelle (nee Bleyhl) Anderson; brother, James (Margaret) Anderson; and a son, Daniel McLeod. She is survived by four children, David (Bonnie) McLeod, Barbara (Craig) McCoy, Dorothy McLeod and Dennis (Rebecca) McLeod; a daughter-in-law Sandy McLeod; ten grandchildren, Courtney, Erin, Kathleen, Keith, Kenneth, Jennifer, Erik, Zachary, Ashley and Gabriel and nine great-grandchildren. Ruth was a Registered Nurse earning her nursing degree from Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland. She was a devoted, life-long Cleveland Indians fan and loved horseback riding. In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve (hospicewr.org). Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82 1 mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio 44067, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020