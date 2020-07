) Ruth L. Robinett (nee Rector), age 75, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 in her home. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Beacon Journal.