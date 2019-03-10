Ruth L. Stein (Turner)



Ruth L. Stein, 76, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1942 to Charles and Doris Turner of Akron, Ohio.



Preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Forrest, and her parents, she is survived by her brother, Charles Turner, of New Jersey; her daughters, Janice (Greg) Warder; grandchildren, Rachel, Lauren and Matthew of Hartville, and Christine (Phil) Adkins and grandchildren, Olivia and Emily, of Green. She loved to be called Mimi by her grandchildren.



Ruth graduated from Garfield High School and worked for 34 years as a labor and delivery nurse at Akron City Summa Hospital. She loved her job, valued those relationships, and she continued to work as a volunteer after retirement. It delighted her to bring in homemade goodies to share and she was known for "forgiveness Fridays".



She loved Jesus, family, friends, life and she had a generous spirit.



Mom and dad were committed to Christian education for their girls and extended their faith and knowledge in Jesus Christ by taking vacations with the family to Maranatha Bible and Missionary Conference in Muskegon, Michigan.



She was a member of the Chapel in Akron, volunteering and actively involved in her Sunday School class.



The family would like to thank her ABF friends at The Chapel in Akron for the love and encouragement they showered on her and GreenView Senior Assisted Living for the excellent care they showed to our mom.



A celebration of her life is planned for Thursday, March 14, 2019 with calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service from 11 to 12 noon at The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304. Pastor John Wilson and Pastor Isaac Van Epps will officiate with interment at Hillside Memorial Park.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019