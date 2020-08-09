Ruth Larimer, 54, joined her best friend and mother, Pattie LaPointe Weber in heaven on July 26, 2020. Born in Akron and a graduate of Kenmore High School, Ruth received her Associates Degree from Kent State University. Ruth embarked in a career of Call Center management for nearly 30 years, developing and empowering the careers of thousands of employees. Ruth Larimer lived her life with the top down and a smile, and is remembered for her warmth and her generosity, putting others first and herself last, and for her love of the randomness of life. Ruth is survived by her father, Gary Lewis and brother, Gary; sons, Corey and Nick, their father, Jay Jewell, Tim Larimer; fiancÃ©, John Majorek; nephew, Garrett and niece, Ellie and countless friends. A Celebration of Life and balloon send off commemorating the Life of Ruth Larimer will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 2 to 5 at the Springfield Lake Gazebo, 2459 Canfield Rd., Akron, OH 44312. Free will contributions. A memorial fund has been established in Ruth's name at the Towpath Credit Union. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the families of Ruth. Messages and memories of Ruth can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
