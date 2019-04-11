Ruth Lucille Toomey (Spiker)



Ruth Lucille Toomey, age 91 of Akron, Ohio, died on April 9, 2019 at her home.



She was born on September 14, 1927 in Waynesburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Percy and Ethel (nee Peters) Spiker.



Ruth was very involved with her church, The Chapel, as a volunteer with any program that they had. She was a true servant of Christ.



She worked outside of the home as a bookkeeper for Akron City Hospital for a few years.



Survivors include her children, Robert P.



(Katherine) Toomey, Jeannie M. (Hugh)



Morris, and Thomas C. Toomey; her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her brother also survives, Clifford Spiker, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Other than her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Toomey in June of 1980, they were united in marriage on September 21, 1946; a great-great-grandchild, Lanie; and her siblings, Kappy, Jenny, and Chuck.



Graveside services will be held at Tallmadge Cemetery, 46 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278 on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., where she will be lovingly laid to rest next to her husband.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



