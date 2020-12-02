1/1
Ruth Lyberger
Ruth Lyberger, 91, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in Akron and was a Cuyahoga Falls Resident. Ruth enjoyed her home and the outdoors, especially gardening and her porch swing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Alpha Mae (Bennington) Warner; husbands, William Carmer and Rollo Lyberger; son, Paul Carmer; six brothers; and one sister. She is survived by her children, Rod Carmer, Sandy (Garry) Neff and Patti (Tim Riley) Samples; sister, Annamae (Don) Bonnett; daughter-in-law, Tami Carmer; step-children, Dennis (Joanna), Mark (Julie) and John Lyberger; 7 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and very special friends, Glorene Boso and Sandy Krueger. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Masks and Social Distancing Required. Pastor Jeremy Music officiating. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls, 300 E. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330.928.1313
