|
|
Ruth M Hughey Ruth M Hughey, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 5, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on September 24, 1924 to James and Cora Brown. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Brown, half-brother Robert Johnston. Ruth is survived by her two sons, Robert (Carole Vukmer) Hughey and Eric (Angela) Hughey; grandchildren, Jim (Ashley) Hughey, Katie (Matt) Kinsinger, Beth Hughey, Jess Ali; and four great-grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed serving on the Firestone Park United Methodist Church Altar Guild, bowling, card playing, traveling and cruises, and being a part of the Firestone Park Prime Timers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Firestone Park United Methodist Church Altar Guild, 250 N Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301 Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10th from 9:00 AM 11:00 AM, with the Funeral Service following at 11:00 AM in the Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 N Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301. Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019