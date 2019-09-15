|
|
Ruth M. "Rie" Ross Ruth M "Rie" Ross, 87, of Fairlawn, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, September 8, 2019. Born in Doylestown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Earl and Mary England. She will be remembered by her love of family, big heart, kindness and bright smile and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles P. Ross, Jr. of 64 years; her two daughters, Cathy (Bradley) Busson and Joni (Joseph) Willoughby; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. Cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Oct. 11, 11 a.m. at St Hilary Catholic Church in Fairlawn.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019