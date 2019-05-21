Ruth M. Taylor



Ruth Taylor, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on April 12, 1939 to George B. and Evelyn Green. Ruth graduated from Mogadore High School, and attended Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Virginia. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren and many friends at Maranatha Bible Church where she was a member.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, George B. and Evelyn Green; her loving husband of 56 years, Dempsey Taylor; sister, Peggy; and brother, George B. Green Jr.



She is survived by her children, Dempsey Wayne (Charise), Cindy (Lundy) Riley, James (Cheryl), and Patty (Jeff) Beaver; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Paul).



The family would like to extend a thank you to special friends, Steve and Christie Wallace, and Judy Ross.



A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312 officiated by Pastor Don Rohrbacher, with an hour of visitation prior. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Maranatha Bible Church to the address above.