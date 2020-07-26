1/2
Ruth M. Wagner Beal
1926 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Ruth M. Wagner Beal, 94, passed away July 19, 2020. She was born, March 15, 1926, to Steve and Mary Metko Miller. Ruth graduated from Garfield High School in 1944. She and her husband, Paul E. Wagner were the former owners of East Akron Insurance Agency where Ruth worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She and Paul were married 40 years and had two sons, Paul Jr. and Timothy. Ruth was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Ruth enjoyed spending time at her condo in Florida, she loved dancing, playing bingo and bowling in her younger years. Later in life, she went each and every day to Bob Evans for breakfast and sometimes back for dinner. She lived in her Cuyahoga Falls home for 56 years until health problems made it difficult for her to be alone. She sold her home in 2019 and went to Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls. Preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, including Robert Cooper and William Beal; two sons; brother, Steve and sister-in-law, Anita; Ruth is survived by her cousin, Kenneth Fuller of Tallmadge; close friends, John (Cheryl) Clason, Larry Steffee and Reta Aliers. Her friends would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls for the care and attention they gave to Ruth the last 15 months of her life. She always said she was treated like a Queen and was very content there. Private services with entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, Rev. Robert Stephens officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
