Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Ruth M. Wheeler Obituary
) A gentle heart has stopped beating. Our mother Ruth, 106 years old passed peacefully away March 25, 2020. Mom was a devout Catholic saying her Rosary every day and prayers to St Jude. Mom was a kind and gentle person who gratefully accepted life's blessings and gracefully dealt with life. She had a tender heart, kindness, intelligence, compassion and unconditional love. Mom never had a harsh word for anyone first and foremost her family children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in passing was our Dad, Charles Weidlich and second husband, William Wheeler; daughter, Patricia; Granddaughter, Deborah; Grandson, Mark, and Great-Grandson, Ryan. Mom was a 1931 St. Vincent- St. Mary High School graduate. Mom leaves her children: Charles (Maureen), Jean (Dave), Ruth A. (Paul), seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A special thank you to St. Luke Lutheran Community Nursing Home staff at Elara Caring Hospice, Vickie, Shelly and Jenny. A special thank you to family friends Shirley and Lisa. Per Mom's request there will be no calling hours or services. A mass will be held at a later date. May God rest your soul Mom, rest in peace in Heaven. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
