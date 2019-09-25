|
Ruth Marie Myers Ruth Marie Myers, 69, of Akron, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born in Akron on September 30, 1949 to Carl Wayne and Patcey Wilkinson. Ruth graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1967 and spent her career caring for others as a nursing assistant. She was devoted to her family and loved to keep in touch with others through Facebook. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Carl Wayne Wilkinson and sister, Linda Christman. She is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Henry "Hank" Lehr; children, Monica (Ken) Davis, Matthew Myers, and Melissa (Dan) Reynolds; mother, Patcey Wilkinson; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Myers; sisters, Brenda Wilkinson (Cliff) and Alice (Carson) Stewart; grandchildren, Raymond Cody Davis, Brandon Davis, Christopher Myers, Emily Myers, Daniel Reynolds, Brian Reynolds, Luke Reynolds, and Joseph Reynolds; great-grandson, Cayden Davis; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019