On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Ruth Marie Older, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 87. Ruth was born on October 13, 1932 in Akron to Lee and Winifred Stolz. Ruth had a passion for family, the outdoors and her church. She also loved spending time with her fellow choir members and close friends reflecting on life and family. Ruth loved sports, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians, Notre Dame Football and was an avid watcher and supporter. Ruth was compassionate to the needs of her church and fellow choir members. She mostly cherished being around family during the various holidays and throughout the year. Her laughter and the ability to give and take a joke will truly be missed by many. Ruth was preceded in death by husband of 51 years, Arless (Red) Older; sisters, Mary Kroesen, Violet Woolweaver and Theresa Reitz; brothers, Lee and Carl Stolz. She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Jack) Casey and Carl Older; two grandchildren, Debbie (Mark) Schwerdtfeger and Vicki (John) Mercer; five "great" grandchildren Konner, Avery, Jack, Lauren and Tommy; her loving companion Bill Marshall and her faithful Yorkshire Terrier, Leo. Friends may call at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd, Sunday from 1-4 PM. A Rosary will be said at 3:30 followed by a Franciscan Wake Service. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Parish,164 W. Market Street Akron, 44303. Burial to follow in Hillside Memorial Park. Donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Parish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019