BARBERTON -- Ruth McCune, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 31, 2020. Ruth was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Gilbert "Gib"; daughters, Deb Gooslin, Connie (Jim) Wonders and Pam (Andy) Doyne; sons, Gil McCune and Mick (Norma) McCune; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Private Family Services will be held on Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020