Mrs. Ruth
Mildred Young
Mrs. Ruth Mildred Young, former long-time Akron, Ohio resident, quietly passed from this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Mrs. Young was 96 years old and was residing in Marietta, Ga.
A viewing and Memorial service will be held, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Interment will be immediately following the service and will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Remembrances and condolences may be forwarded to c/o Ronald Young, 1515 Shannabrook Dr,, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019