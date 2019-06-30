Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Mrs. Ruth Mildred Young, former long-time Akron, Ohio resident, quietly passed from this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Mrs. Young was 96 years old and was residing in Marietta, Ga.

She leaves to mourn, her eight surviving children: Gail (Bruce), Gary, Reginald (Seritha), Ronald (Sherlyn), Olivia, Mark, Jawan and Tina. She also leaves a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and so many special friends.

A viewing and Memorial service will be held, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Interment will be immediately following the service and will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Remembrances and condolences may be forwarded to c/o Ronald Young, 1515 Shannabrook Dr,, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
