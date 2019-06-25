Ruth Nist



Ruth Nist, 95, passed away on June 23, 2019.



Ruth was born in Krebs, Okla., to the late Steve and Mary (Jaicomo) Ross. She lived in the Akron area most of her life and was a faithful member of Blessed Trinity Parish. She loved being a lunch lady for the Akron Public Schools, serving funeral meals at Blessed Trinity and taking walks with her good friend, Marge Cassidy.



In addition to her parents, Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nist; daughters, Patricia Lynn Stedman and Mary Ruth Nist; sister, Mildred Andrea; and brothers, Alfred "Bud" Ross and Raymond Ross. She is survived by daughter, Gail Tankersley; sons, Larry, Robert, David (Robyn), and Tom (Christina) Nist; grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, Todd,



Jonathan, Sarah, Katie, Jim, Kayla and Kyle; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, James Stedman; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 East Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310 with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Emma's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery.



You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Emma's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary