Ruth Partin (Klapp) Ruth Partin, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived in Uniontown most of her life. Ruth was a teacher in the Akron Public Schools for 30 years, and was a member of The Sanctuary. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lloyd Partin; daughters, Terri (Jim) Sanderfer and Tracey (Jerry) Carneal; grandchildren, Jamie and Stephanie Sanderfer, Dustin, Colin and Landry Carneal; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brinley; brothers, Guy Klapp Jr. and Paul Klapp; and sisters, Delores Meredith and Nancy Chalker. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will follow the visitation on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Pastor John Klapp officiating. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019