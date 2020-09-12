1/2
Ruth Pflueger Juve
1926 - 2020
Ruth Pflueger Juve (Thomas) passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Her husband, Richard V. Thomas preceded her in 1981 and she was remarried to Richard H. Juve until his passing. Ruth was born in Akron, Ohio on September 30, 1926 and lived most of her life in Akron. She was a Member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a member of the Altar Guild, a member of the Woman's Board of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Woman's Board of Akron General Medical Center, member of the Junior League of Akron. Ruth was a founding member of Diggers and Weeders Garden Club and she was a lifetime member of Portage Country Club. Ruth is survived by her two sons, Edwin J. Thomas and his wife, Anne Drackett Thomas of Florida and David V. Thomas of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren, Richard Thomas and wife, Tesia, Melissa Yost and husband, Sean, Kristen Thomas and husband, John, Patrick Thomas and David Thomas Jr., and six great grandchildren, Jacob Yost, Annabelle Yost, Kyle Yost, Emma Yost, Taylor Thomas and Mellina Thomas. A private family graveside service is being held. There are no calling hours. Should friends desire memorials they may be made to Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, 714 North Portage Path Akron, OH 44303 or St Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron, Ohio 1361 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
