Ruth Raines


1967 - 2020
Ruth Raines Obituary
Raines Ruth Blakeney Raines, age 52, passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020. Ruth was born Sept. 14, 1967 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel Raines. She is survived by her fiance, Richard Graham; two daughters, Rae Ann Blakeney, Amber Blakeney; three sons, Glenny Blakeney, Jeremy Blakeney, Steven Blakeney; four brothers, Robert Raines, Michael Raines, Harold Raines and Kenneth Raines; two sisters, Candy Raines and Betty Herald; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her very best firend, laura Sopko. She was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Raines. A memorial service will be held following cremation at the convenience of the family under the direction of teh Adams Mason Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
