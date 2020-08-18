Ruth found peace on August 7, 2020. Formerly of Akron, Ruth moved to Arizona in 2009 to live with her son, Robert Lake and son-in-law, Justin. She fought a long, hard battle until the very end and peacefully left us to sleep with the angels. Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Merryl Lake; second husband, Walter Ray; and brothers, Raymond, Albert, Carl, Richard and Paul Nuzum. She is survived by her son and daughter and their families; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Any condolences can be sent in her memory to The Alzheimer's Association
in your area. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com