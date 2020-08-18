1/1
Ruth (Lake) Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth found peace on August 7, 2020. Formerly of Akron, Ruth moved to Arizona in 2009 to live with her son, Robert Lake and son-in-law, Justin. She fought a long, hard battle until the very end and peacefully left us to sleep with the angels. Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Merryl Lake; second husband, Walter Ray; and brothers, Raymond, Albert, Carl, Richard and Paul Nuzum. She is survived by her son and daughter and their families; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Any condolences can be sent in her memory to The Alzheimer's Association in your area. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved