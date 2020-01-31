|
|
) Reese Together Again Ruth (Benson) Reese transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Ashland, Alabama on June 26, 1926 to Mance and Ressie Garrett Lynch. She has been a resident of Akron for over 70 years and an active member of Arlington Church of God. Ruth was a devoted and loving mother, sister and friend. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Ruth A. Scott and Peggy (Ted) Kight; son, George (Julia) Reese and adopted daughter, Belinda Hinton; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven great,-great-grand children; three goddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thanks to Dr. James Salem and Ann Hamilton. Friends may call on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Funeral service will immediately follow. Rev. Dr. Ronald J. Fowler, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 924 Longview Ave., Akron, OH 44307. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020