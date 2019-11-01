|
Ruth S. Lee, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 30, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a graduate of The Ohio State University and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. She is survived by son, Doon (Patricia) Lee; niece and nephews, Cecile, John, Mark and Richard Schoonover; many great nieces and nephews; and cousin, Kathy Coops. Friends may call 12 noon Saturday at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., to be followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
