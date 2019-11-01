Home

Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Ruth S. Lee Obituary
Ruth S. Lee, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 30, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a graduate of The Ohio State University and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. She is survived by son, Doon (Patricia) Lee; niece and nephews, Cecile, John, Mark and Richard Schoonover; many great nieces and nephews; and cousin, Kathy Coops. Friends may call 12 noon Saturday at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., to be followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
