Ruth Schuckert
1927 - 2020
) Ruth Schuckert, 93, of Green, passed away November 29, 2020. She was born September 26, 1927 in Molehill, West Virginia to the late Robert and Loretta Hoskins. Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Randall; five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Roger Schuckert (Linda); daughters, Wanda Schuckert (John Springer), and Marsha Busson (Gary); four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren with the 8th one on the way. Ruth is also survived by many nieces & nephews. A private family service will be held at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Please keep the entire Schuckert family in your thoughts during this difficult time. To read more about Ruth's life or to share a message or memory visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
December 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.you are all in my thoughts and prayers..
Tami Gabler
Friend
