Ruth "Eleanor" Stroup



Eleanor Stroup, 92, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019.



She was born February 16, 1927, in Akron, Ohio to the late Marshall and Ruth Boyce. Eleanor was a graduate of Central High School and was a lifetime resident of the Portage Lakes. She participated in numerous activities including golfing, bridge clubs, and water skiing. Eleanor's greatest passion was painting and did so even up through her final years.



Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Samuel "Jim" Stroup. She is survived by her son, Stephen



(Linda) Stroup; grandchildren, Jennifer (Nathaniel) Knickerbocker and



Douglas (Michelle) Stroup; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Blake. Eleanor was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was a dedicated friend who was deeply invested in the lives of her friends, making a positive impact on others, and will be dearly missed.



The family will be holding private services. Condolences and memories can be shared with Eleanor's family at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



Bacher-Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary