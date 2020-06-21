Ruth W. Hoffmaster
Ruth W. Hoffmaster, 100, died June 16, 2020. A life resident of Akron, she attended the University of Akron and was very involved at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, which was started by her husband, Paul D. Hoffmaster. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Eva Weninger; husbands, Harry Lee Harter and Rev. Paul D. Hoffmaster; son, Michael Paul Harter; sisters, Violet Weninger Cameron and Melba Weninger Fatheree; she is survived by daughter, Patricia Lee Harter; several nieces and nephews ; and many dear friends. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fairlawn Lutheran Church with Rev. James A. Gau officiating. Friends may call at the church 1 hour before the service. Face masks and social distancing are requested. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fairlawn Lutheran Church
JUN
24
Service
11:00 AM
Fairlawn Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
