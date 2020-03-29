Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
) Ruth Wyckoff, age 94, passed away quietly at home March 7, 2020. A lifelong resident of Ellett, she was preceded in death by husband, Michael; parents, James and Edwina Burkett; six siblings and many friends. She is survived by son, Garry and daughter-in-law, Anne of Truro, Massachusetts; granddaughters, Sara and Emily and an extended family of nieces and nephews. All arrangements were private and the family is deeply grateful for the support and services of Compassionate Care Hospice and Visiting Angels.
