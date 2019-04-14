|
|
Ruth Yoders
Ruth A. Yoders, 90, of Wadsworth, died peacefully on April 11, 2019.
Ruth was born Feb. 21, 1929 in Lodi and enjoyed embroidering, playing the dulcimer and raising flowers.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Phyllis) Yoders of Norton, Mark (Susanne) Yoders of Wooster, Wayne (Sharon) Yoders and Martha (Barry) Lambert both of Wadsworth; seven grandchildren, Robert Jr., Emily (Bryan), Katie (Jeff), Mark (Pearl), John, Michael and Chelsea; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline, Zachary, Ellie, Kendallyn, Reagan; and special friend, Hal Rednour. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Henry Steele and Leta Badger Sell; brothers, Bill, Paul and Robert and sister, Helen.
Services will be held Monday, April 15th at 1 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with burial following in Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019