Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Yoders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Yoders


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Yoders Obituary
Ruth Yoders

Ruth A. Yoders, 90, of Wadsworth, died peacefully on April 11, 2019.

Ruth was born Feb. 21, 1929 in Lodi and enjoyed embroidering, playing the dulcimer and raising flowers.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Phyllis) Yoders of Norton, Mark (Susanne) Yoders of Wooster, Wayne (Sharon) Yoders and Martha (Barry) Lambert both of Wadsworth; seven grandchildren, Robert Jr., Emily (Bryan), Katie (Jeff), Mark (Pearl), John, Michael and Chelsea; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline, Zachary, Ellie, Kendallyn, Reagan; and special friend, Hal Rednour. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Henry Steele and Leta Badger Sell; brothers, Bill, Paul and Robert and sister, Helen.

Services will be held Monday, April 15th at 1 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with burial following in Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now