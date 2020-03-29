|
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Ryan Raymond Clemons. He passed away at age 14, on March 24, 2020 due to an aggressive form of brain cancer. An 8th grade honor roll student at Springfield Jr. High, he loved school and learning. Outside of school, Ryan was a member of the praise team at The Summit Wesleyan Church in Akron, and was gifted with the most beautiful voice. Ryan had a deep love for his family and friends, and cherished the time they would spend together. He will always be remembered for his warm smile and his kind, caring, loving, and compassionate soul. He enjoyed playing video games, going to aquariums, traveling to Myrtle Beach, playing tennis and baseball, swimming, drawing, and attending church activities. Ryan will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Teresa Clemons; grandma, Barbara Clemons, and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be reunited with his grandpa, Gerald Clemons, in Heaven. A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date. Teresa and the family would like to thank the caring nurses, doctors and Palliative Care staff at Akron Children's Hospital who cared for Ryan during his brief stay there. We especially want to thank Stephanie and Nancy from Palliative Care Center for all their support and ongoing help. Also, thank you to Hospice nurse, Bo, who cared for Ryan the short time he was able to come home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020