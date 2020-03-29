Home

Ryan Corp Obituary
Ryan Matthew Corp, 51, of Fairlawn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ryan was born Sept. 28, 1968 and was the son of Ray and Linda (Fulton) Corp. Raised in Seville, he graduated from Cloverleaf High School in 1986. Since 2003 he worked as a chef at the Brew Kettle in Strongsville and had previously worked at Hammond's Corners in Bath. Ryan bowled at Medina Lanes on the Saturday Night Leftovers League, golfed for over 30 years on his Monday Morning League and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. A Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, Ryan will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Surviving are his life partner, Bridgette Thacker; children, Adrian (Cody) Webb and Adam (Lexi) Johnson; grandchildren, Lucy Webb and Sophie, Callie and Ben Johnson; his mother, Linda Corp; sister, Dawn Martin; Bridgette's sons, Michael and Greg Thacker; nephew, Jesse (Emily) Dollar; niece, Danielle Dollar and a host of family and hundreds of friends. His father, Ray Corp passed away in 2019. A family service will be held on Thursday, April 2nd at Murray Funeral Home in Creston. Tributes and remembrances may be sent to www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. Celebrations of Ryan's life will be held when friends and family can gather to remember him.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
