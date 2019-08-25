Home

Ryan Henke


1972 - 2019
Ryan Henke On August 13, 2019, Ryan Henke, 46, son of Robert and Marilyn Henke passed away. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and nephew, Evan Henke. Ryan graduated from Revere High School and attended The Ohio State University. He is survived by his three brothers: Dr. Jeffrey (Rebecca) Henke, Christopher (Suellyn) Henke, and Dru (Kathryn) Henke. He also left nieces and nephews: Justin, Sarah, Silas, Tristan, Rowan, Elias, and Zoe. Ryan liked to help others; he was delighted to help a neighbor & friend who fell often, sometimes at 3am, and he often delivered food to a friend who would have otherwise been unable to eat on those days. Services will be handled by Todd McKinney in the Memorial Chapel at The Chapel (135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304) on Friday, Aug. 30th at 2:00 pm. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019
