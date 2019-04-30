|
|
Ryan Taylor Fillous
Ryan Taylor Fillous, age 28, of Richfield, passed suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
He was the beloved son of Michael Fillous and Deborah Fillous; loving brother of Brittany and Michael; and devoted father of Tristan. Family and friends will be received at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 BRECKSVILLE RD., BRECKSVILLE, OH 44141 on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., with a time of sharing between 5 and 6 p.m. To continue the fight against addiction, in lieu of flowers, donations in Ryan's memory are suggested to: Hope United, P.O. Box 534, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or at HopeUnited.Life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019