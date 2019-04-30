Home

Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-6050
Ryan Taylor Fillous

Ryan Taylor Fillous Obituary
Ryan Taylor Fillous

Ryan Taylor Fillous, age 28, of Richfield, passed suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He was the beloved son of Michael Fillous and Deborah Fillous; loving brother of Brittany and Michael; and devoted father of Tristan. Family and friends will be received at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 BRECKSVILLE RD., BRECKSVILLE, OH 44141 on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., with a time of sharing between 5 and 6 p.m. To continue the fight against addiction, in lieu of flowers, donations in Ryan's memory are suggested to: Hope United, P.O. Box 534, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or at HopeUnited.Life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
