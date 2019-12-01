Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sabrina Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabrina L. Young


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sabrina L. Young Obituary
Sabrina L. Young, 42, of New Franklin, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Sabrina was born June 16, 1977 in Akron, was a life resident of the Barberton/Akron area and was employed by Brookdale in Barberton. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Thorton; grandparents, Esther (Anderson) and Edison Turner, Mildred and Jimmy Lee. Sabrina is survived by her husband, Nate Young; children, Shian (Randy) Turner and Mia (Logan) Vincent; the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Julian and Lucia; mother, Margie Turner; sisters, Danice Thorton, Mignon Morton and Dacia Thorton; brothers, Kato Thorton and Damarcus Morton; aunt, Melissa Turner. Funeral service TUESDAY, 12:00 NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Rev. Roderick Grabski officiating. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY, 10:00 a.m. until time of service. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sabrina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -