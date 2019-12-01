|
Sabrina L. Young, 42, of New Franklin, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Sabrina was born June 16, 1977 in Akron, was a life resident of the Barberton/Akron area and was employed by Brookdale in Barberton. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Thorton; grandparents, Esther (Anderson) and Edison Turner, Mildred and Jimmy Lee. Sabrina is survived by her husband, Nate Young; children, Shian (Randy) Turner and Mia (Logan) Vincent; the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Julian and Lucia; mother, Margie Turner; sisters, Danice Thorton, Mignon Morton and Dacia Thorton; brothers, Kato Thorton and Damarcus Morton; aunt, Melissa Turner. Funeral service TUESDAY, 12:00 NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Rev. Roderick Grabski officiating. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY, 10:00 a.m. until time of service. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019