Sabrina Rose Burr
1977 - 2020
Sabrina Rose Burr, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020. She was born April 1, 1977 in Akron, Ohio. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Linda (Maurice) Travis; grandmother, Elma Jean Bowman; sister, Tabitha (Michael) Hedrick; nieces, Nicole and Loren Balazowich; nephews, Codi (Chandler) and Collin (Emily) Schutz; and many aunts and uncles; and was preceded in death by father, Loren W. Burr and brother, Donald F. Schutz II. I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with Nature beauty and astounding light; and now...I can finally BREATHE! Memorial service will be held at a later date. Sabrina had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
