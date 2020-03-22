|
On Monday, March 8, 2020, our beloved sister and aunt, Sadie Louise Fisher died quietly in The Cafe at her assisted living facility. Sadie was 93 years old, but did not like telling her age. if you asked her age, she would snap back at you, "It is none of your business." Sadie was born in Milledgville, Georgia, attending elementary, high school and Morris Brown college in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the 4th child of seven children born to Reverent Paul Roberts and Paul Hill Roberts. She leaves a sister - Peggy Allgood (Las Vegas, nevada) and brother, Richard Roberts (Margaret) to mourn her death. She volunteered at her church and tutored at Schumacher Elementary School, where she worked as the school librarian. She was a member of Le Bron Grandmothers Group If it had been possible, Sadie would have said good by to her special friends and family: Pat Jones, Lillian Fortner, Sis and Harold, Carolyn Neal; and to her Neighbors - the Kaisers, and Charles Benford; To her sister-in-law Margaret Roberts, to her special Nephew: Willie Roberts, and all of the other family members.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020