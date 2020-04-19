|
|
) Sally Ann (nee Brownfield) Petrovich, 82, passed away April 15, 2020. Sally had a kind soul, a bright, warm smile and a little bit of magic that touched everyone who came in contact with her. She graduated with a degree in education and became an elementary school teacher. Later, Sally owned and ran Bobby's Bistro in Green with her husband, Bob. She also enjoyed playing golf, bridge, gin rummy and hearts, watching movies and eating pizza with her son and daughter-in-law and reading novels. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her brothers, Bob, Tom and Jack and sister, Marge; parents, Clarence and Elsie Brownfield and her daughter-in-law, Jody Modarelli. Sally is survived by sons, David and Michael (Elizabeth) Modarelli; stepchildren, Robin (Dave) Djakovic and Tracy Petrovich; 6 grand and step grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; former husband, Anthony Modarelli; nieces, nephews and many special friends. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jody Modarelli Annual Scholarship Fund at Hiram College, Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 67, Hiram, OH, 44234, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020