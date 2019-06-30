Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Sally Ann Rutan Obituary
Sally Ann Rutan

Sally Ann Rutan, 80, of Eaton, Ohio, former longtime resident of Akron, Ohio passed away on June 25, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia.

A loving mother and grandmother, Sally was a remarkably kind woman who enjoyed reading and taking care of her family. She spent her life making sure everyone around her felt special and loved. Her whimsical view of life and radiant smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Sally was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Warren Rutan and her beloved daughter, Crystall Rutan; parents, John "Jack" and Helen Batten, Sr.; great-grandsons, Neil Dixon, Joshua Grigsby, Jr. and brother, John "Jack" Batten, Jr. Sally is survived by her daughters, Candice (George) Strietz and Tina (Tony) Barbuscio; sisters, Lillian (Richard) Dummer and Evie Stephens; 11 grandchildren, Christina Adkins, Rebecca Adkins, Anthony Baker, Kimberly Adkins, Allison Baker, Jamie Grigsby, Kevin Strietz, Joshua (Audrey) Strietz, Alex (Adessa) Baker, Jordan Tandarich and Michael Strietz; eight great-grandchildren, Chance, Montana, Savannah, Madeline, Connor, Kendall, Kimber and Warren.

The family would like to send their greatest and warmest gratitude to Greenbriar Nursing Center of Eaton and Ohio's who cared for Sally.

Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 5th at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , www.act.alz.org/donate. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
